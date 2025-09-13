Sharon Osbourne thanks fans for ‘otherworldly love’ following Ozzy’s death

Sharon Osbourne has thanked fans for the “otherworldly amount of love” she has been sent online following the death of her husband Ozzy.

The Black Sabbath frontman died aged 76 on July 22 from a reported heart attack, just weeks after reuniting with the band on stage as part of the Back To The Beginning farewell concert in Birmingham.

Former X Factor judge Sharon, 72, said tributes had brought her “comfort” in an Instagram post that included a video of her trying out falconry with her daughter Kelly.

She said: “I’m still having trouble finding the words to express how grateful I am for the overwhelming love and support you’ve shown on social media.

“Your comments, posts, and tributes have brought me more comfort than you know. None of it has gone unnoticed, in fact, it’s carried me through many nights.

“Though I’m still finding my footing, I wanted to share some glorious creatures I had the chance to spend an afternoon with.

“The connection you make with these powerful birds is built entirely on trust and confidence.

“They’ll choose to perch on you only if they sense you are safe and unafraid of them. It’s a bond I know all too well, and the experience was nothing short of magical.

“I love you all, and I thank you deeply for the otherworldly amount of love you continue to send my way.”

In the comments, Spice Girl Emma Bunton said: “You beautiful soul, sending so much love to you all.”

In July, fans gathered alongside Ozzy’s family to pay tribute to the star as a funeral cortege travelled through Birmingham.

Sharon and the couple’s children could be seen wiping away tears when they arrived at the Black Sabbath bench, where thousands of tributes, balloons and flowers were left.

Musicians from Bostin Brass played Black Sabbath songs to accompany the cortege, and fans threw flowers at the hearse as it slowly passed through the city.