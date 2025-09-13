Ryan Reynolds watches on as Wrexham beaten at home by QPR

Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds looked nervous as he watched his football club lose at home to Queens Park Rangers.

The Hollywood actor, 48, co-owns the Welsh football club with his friend, It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia star Rob Mac, who appeared to be absent from the Championship match on Saturday.

Reynolds was instead pictured alongside actor and son of Tom Hanks, Colin Hanks, who he worked alongside on the documentary film John Candy: I Like Me.

Ryan Reynolds ahead of the Championship match at Wrexham (Cody Froggatt/PA)

The actor, who wore sunglasses, a white jumper and red jacket to the match, was also seen taking pictures with fans at the club’s ground in North Wales.

QPR have secured back-to-back wins after earning their 3-1 victory over Wrexham.

Wales striker Kieffer Moore did give the club hope midway through the second half with a trademark header, but Rumarn Burrell scorched away from the Wrexham defence after 75 minutes to put the contest beyond doubt.

Deadpool actor Reynolds had flown in to watch Wrexham for the second time this season but the Welsh side have still to win at home in the Championship.

Ryan Reynolds co-owns the Welsh football club with his friend Rob Mac (Cody Froggatt/PA)

Both sides claimed their first victories of the league season before the international break with respective wins over Millwall and Charlton.

Reynolds and Mac bought Wrexham for £2 million in February 2021 and have led the Welsh club out of the fifth division, known as the National League, and into the second tier of English football.

The pair’s time with the club has been documented in the FX series Welcome To Wrexham, which has run for four series and earned 10 Emmys.