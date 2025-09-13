Davina McCall engaged to hairdresser partner Michael Douglas

TV presenter Davina McCall has got engaged to hairdresser Michael Douglas, her representative confirmed to the PA news agency.

The announcement comes months after McCall, 57, said her “final MRI” shows her benign brain tumour was removed in full during surgery and is “not coming back”.

The former Big Brother host underwent an operation in November 2024 to remove a colloid cyst, which was found after she was offered a health check-up as part of her menopause advocacy work.

After her surgery, McCall spent time in intensive care before recovering at home with the help of her partner Douglas.

Davina McCall at the recent National Television Awards in London (Ian West/PA)

The couple met on Big Brother in the early 2000s when Douglas styled her hair, according to The Sun, who was first to report on the engagement.

McCall and Douglas co-host the Making The Cut podcast and McCall is often seen having her hair styled by Douglas in posts on his Instagram page.

The couple recently made an appearance together at the National Television Awards (NTAs), where McCall presented the prize for authored documentary.

McCall, who won the special recognition award in 2024, told the 2025 winners’ room that the prize “meant so much” because she “wasn’t sure where I was going to be six weeks later”.

She added: “It was mega, it was the best ever and Hannah (Waddingham) giving it to me, I love Hannah, Hannah’s such a friend of mine and everything and I ugly cried.”

McCall had received the award in September 2024, two months before she revealed she would be undergoing brain surgery.

According to the NHS, non-cancerous brain tumours are more common in people over the age of 50, and symptoms include headaches, blackouts, behavioural changes and loss of consciousness.