New Daisy May and Charlie Cooper paranormal show NightWatch to air on BBC Two

Daisy May And Charlie Cooper’s NightWatch, a new factual entertainment series looking at paranormal activity, is to air on BBC Two and iPlayer.

The six-part series will see the siblings, who are best known for BBC mockumentary sitcom This Country, reunite as they are locked in together in some of the reputedly most haunted places in the country.

The pair said: “We’ve both had a brush with the paranormal, and really do love the concept of life after death, so we thought this could be the perfect way to prove to the world that we’re not delusional.

The pair are best known for mockumentary sitcom This Country (Ian West/PA)

“It will be a miracle if we both come out alive and well.”

The show will see them visit locations such as historic castles and Victorian prisons, with each episode beginning with a tour around the place they will be staying where the pair learn about its ghost stories, before they are left alone and a countdown clock to dawn begins.

The series will start at the closed down HMP Gloucester, close to the Coopers’ hometown, where they will spend the night shut in a small cell, before they move on to locations such as an old pub frequented by highwaymen in Cannock Chase, bat infested ruins in Herefordshire, and a cinema in York.

During their time locked in together, the pair will reflect on family life, sibling rivalry and their career.

Catherine Catton, BBC head of factual entertainment and events, said: “We are really looking forward to spending the night with Daisy May and Charlie Cooper in some of the UK’s spookiest places.”

Lisa Clark, executive producer, added: “Working with Daisy May and Charlie in some of the spookiest buildings in the UK was terrifying – but also a lot of fun.”

Each episode will last 30 minutes, with a release date yet to be announced.