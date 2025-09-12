Adolescence writer Jack Thorne warns of ‘people coming after our copyright’

Adolescence writer Jack Thorne warned the landscape in his industry is “brutal right now,” as he was announced as the new president of the Writers’ Guild of Great Britain (WGGB).

Thorne, who has won multiple Baftas and Olivier Awards and written scripts for film, TV and the stage, takes over the role from broadcaster Sandi Toksvig.

WGGB is a union which represents professional writers in TV, film, theatre, audio, books, comedy, poetry, animation and videogames, and works to ensure their rights are protected.

Thorne, one of the UK’s most celebrated writers who has become known for his powerful, socially conscious screenwriting, said the appointment was a “huge honour”.

“I think the Writers’ Guild of Great Britain is a union to be hugely proud of,” he added.

“I was proud of it from the outside and I’m delighted to now fight for it from the inside. And I do think we’re about to be in the battle of our lives.

“The landscape for writers is brutal right now, and the conservatism that has crept in to commissioning is vital to combat.

“But more than all that, there are people coming after our copyright, vultures who’d steal it to put into their machines and we need to make sure the Government is robust in defending us.

“As a kid I went on marches with my parents where we’d chant ‘together, united, we’ll never be defeated’ and I do think these next few years are going to be about us all working together to fight.”

Thorne began writing for television in the late 2000s, with early credits on E4’s Skins and Channel 4’s Shameless.

His collaboration with Shane Meadows on the This Is England trilogy earned him widespread critical acclaim and multiple awards.

His screen work spans genres and mediums, including the BBC/HBO adaptation of Philip Pullman’s His Dark Materials, the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child play, and the groundbreaking BBC film Then Barbara Met Alan, which featured exclusively disabled talent.

Earlier this year his Netflix four-part series Adolescence became a global juggernaut, cementing his reputation as one of the UK’s most influential and socially resonant storytellers.

Toksvig has served six years as WGGB president, the maximum term under its rules.

Toksvig said: “During my six years as president we’ve seen a global pandemic, the rise of AI, the fall-out from Brexit, a cost-of-living crisis, the disturbing re-emergence of the far right, and brutal cuts to the arts.

“From deep in the trenches, I’ve been proud to witness my union rise to these challenges and fight at every turn to protect writers’ jobs, rights and livelihoods.

“As I hang up my president’s hat, I would like to pay tribute to every activist who I’ve been proud to walk alongside, and to all who sail the good ship WGGB.

“Unions are precious and more important than they have ever been. We must hold on to them tight.

“It’s been a privilege to serve, and I wish my successor Jack Thorne the very best – I know he’ll make a huge success of it.”