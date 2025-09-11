Margot Robbie dazzles in pink outfit for Big Bold Beautiful Journey photocall

Hollywood star Margot Robbie wore an eye-catching, pale pink, bra top and skirt with a thigh-high split as she promoted her latest film, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey.

The Australian star, who recently welcomed her first baby with husband Tom Ackerley, posed alongside Irish actor Colin Farrell during a photocall for the movie in front of the London skyline.

Margot Robbie during a photocall for A Big Bold Beautiful Journey (Ian West/PA)

The drama follows two single strangers, Sarah (Robbie) and David (Farrell) as they relive important moments from their pasts to uncover how they got to where they are in the present.

Robbie, 35, wore a light pink, cone-shaped bra along with a knee-length, straight skirt with a slit on the leg.

Colin Farrell and Margot Robbie (Ian West/PA)

The outfit was completed with pale pink, framed sunglasses and a long overcoat to match the skirt.

Robbie is best known for starring in the hit film, Barbie, as well as The Wolf Of Wall Street alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, and Suicide Squad, where she portrayed Harley Quinn.

Margot Robbie (Ian West/PA)

Meanwhile, her co-star Farrell, 49, who starred in The Banshees of Inisherin and The Lobster, kept to a smart casual look with a grey, knit jumper, black trousers and brown leather shoes.

Th pair also posed for photographs with American filmmaker Kogonada, who wore orange tinted sunglasses, a blazer, black shirt and dark denim trousers.

Left to right, Kogonada, Colin Farrell and Margot Robbie (Ian West/PA)

He is known for directing Columbus, After Yang and a few episodes of Pachinko.

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey will be released on September 19.