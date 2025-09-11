Garth Brooks to play first UK gig in nearly 30 years as first BST 2026 headliner

Country star Garth Brooks is to play his first UK show in almost 30 years after he was announced as the first headliner for British Summer Time (BST) 2026.

The 63-year-old American singer will take to the stage in London’s Hyde Park on June 27 next year, having last played in the country in 1998.

Jim King, chief executive of the festival’s operators AEG Presents UK and European Festivals, said: “Announcing Garth Brooks as our first BST Hyde Park headliner for 2026 is a landmark moment.

Garth Brooks’ performance will be his first in the UK in almost 30 years (BST/PA)

“He joins the line of legendary artists who have defined BST over the years.

“A true global icon, Garth’s songs have connected with audiences everywhere, and his influence has paved the way for many of the country stars we celebrate today. His first UK performance in nearly three decades promises to be an unforgettable occasion at Hyde Park.”

It comes after BST has previously hosted country artists such as Morgan Wallen and Zach Bryan.

Brooks has sold more than 170 million records globally, and is second only to the Beatles for record sales in the US. His second album, No Fences (1991) was the first country album to go multi-platinum, with the follow-up, Ropin’ The Wind (1991), becoming the first country album to top the US pop charts.

The Oklahoma-born star has seen limited commercial success in the UK, achieving three UK top 40 singles and two UK top 10 albums.

Brooks is best known for songs such as Friends In Low Places, The Dance and The Thunder Rolls.

The 2025 series of BST concerts saw performances from the likes of funk legend Stevie Wonder, pop star Sabrina Carpenter, rocker Neil Young, and pop rock star Olivia Rodrigo.

Jeff Lynne’s Electric Light Orchestra (ELO) were due to play their final concert at this year’s event, but singer Lynne was forced to cancel the concert in July due to illness.

Tickets for the Brooks gig will go on sale on September 18, at 10am from the BST website.

Further announcements for support and the other headliners for the 2026 edition of BST are expected in due course.