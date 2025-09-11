Colin Farrell says he would ‘love’ to work with ‘magic’ Margot Robbie again

Actor Colin Farrell has said he would “love” to work with Margot Robbie again describing his experience making A Big Bold Beautiful Journey with her as “magic”.

The 49-year-old was speaking at the European premiere of the Kogonada-directed film, which follows Farrell’s character, David, as he meets Sarah, played by Robbie, 35, at a mutual friend’s wedding and their journey to be together.

Speaking at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on Thursday, Farrell told the PA news agency: “I’d love to (work with her again) man, she was magic to work with, and to spend time with… there are actors in this film giving lovely performances in and around, but so much of this film is she and I just very close together.

Margot Robbie at the London premiere (Ian West/PA)

“And with that in mind, the rehearsal process was just she and I and Kogonada in a room together for like a week and we didn’t even touch the scripts for the first three days.

“We just shot the breeze about our own lives and relationships and what it was like growing up with our families and our relationships with our parents and it wasn’t a therapy session but… she’s very open… and I’m fairly open as well.

“There were no games, there was no introductory phase, it felt really organically familiar from the start.”

The film will also feature Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge and US actor Kevin Kline, with Farrell describing the set of the movie as “a really amazing vibe”.

He added: “Even the crew all got somewhat emotionally invested in this story as it was unfolding. I just know because they said it to me, certain crew members.

“I think because the film is about everyone and we all have things that we wonder about in the past and certain roads where we took a left turn, where we wonder what would have happened if we took a right, or things we need to say that people are no longer here, that we wish we had said and that kind of stuff.”

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey will be released in cinemas in the UK and Ireland on September 19.