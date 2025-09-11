BBC launches three new specialised music stations on DAB+

The BBC has launched three new specialised DAB+ music stations as an extension to Radio 1 and Radio 3.

BBC Radio 1 Dance, BBC Radio 1 Anthems and BBC Radio 3 Unwind are the corporation’s first ever DAB+ stations, and are the first to be added to the BBC’s music portfolio since 2002 – when the BBC launched 6 Music, 1Xtra and the Asian Network.

Aled Haydn-Jones, head of Radio 1, said: “I’m delighted to bring Radio 1 listeners not one, but two incredible new genre-led networks on DAB+.

“R1 Dance and R1 Anthems provide a strong and confident offer for younger listeners – delivering more choice and music to match every mood.

The stations will focus on dance, pop anthems and classical music (Liam McBurney/PA)

“Both stations bring together the very best expert DJs, rising presenting talent, exciting events and the best of British music for our audiences to discover.

“More than two decades since the launch of 1Xtra, this marks another exciting chapter in Radio 1’s history as the number one radio station for younger listeners.”

The new stations launched on BBC Sounds as streams last year, and are now available to listen to on DAB+ radio.

Radio 1’s Dance and Anthems extensions will aim to provide listeners aged between 15 and 24 with “greater variety in music genres and eras they enjoy”, and will feature new and established presenters.

Radio 3 Unwind aims to broaden the audience for classical music with a schedule designed for listeners aged between 35 and 54, and aims to “meet the moods and needs of modern audiences”.

Sam Jackson, Radio 3 controller, said: “Radio 3 Unwind has already been positively received as a stream on BBC Sounds and I’m really pleased to now bring it to a wider audience on DAB+.

“The station offers a wide-ranging selection of calming classical music—perfect for listeners seeking an escape from the demands of daily life. It’s a fresh way to enjoy classical music, designed to be both welcoming and enriching.”

Radio 1 Dance’s launch week begins on September 15, with a mix of new and archival sets from an array of DJs.

The station will feature an exclusive first play of Carl Cox’s Radio 1 Essential Mix, recorded live in Ibiza, and there will also be another chance to hear the Radio 1 Ibiza Prom which will also be available on BBC iPlayer.

Radio 1 Anthems will play well-known songs from the 2000s and 2010s, including Workout Anthems and Radio 1’s Chillout Anthems.

Radio 3 Unwind features expert-led wellbeing content, and will feature flagship morning programme, Classical Unwind presented by Dr Sian Williams, which explores the benefits of how music can support and enhance mental wellbeing.

DAB+ is an upgraded and more efficient version of standard DAB digital radio broadcasting technology.