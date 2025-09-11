Ant and Dec congratulate ‘whippersnapper’ Gary Lineker after he ends NTA streak

Ant and Dec have offered their congratulations to “whippersnapper” Gary Lineker after he ended their 23-year winning streak at the National Television Awards.

The former Match Of The Day star appeared shocked to win the best presenter prize at the ceremony on Wednesday night, months after his exit from the BBC.

In a video shared on Instagram stories, Ant McPartlin said: “Thank you everyone who voted for us for the best presenter category, even though we couldn’t get it across the line this year.

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly were absent from the ceremony (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

“We were beaten by an up and coming new guy, 64-year-old whippersnapper Gary Lineker…”

Declan Donnelly added: “Well deserved, congratulations Gary. Very well deserved, great speech too.”

McPartlin agreed: “Lovely speech, thoroughly deserved, well done pal.”

The duo are currently in South Africa ahead of the upcoming series of I’m A Celebrity…South Africa, so were absent from the ceremony,

In his speech collecting the award, Lineker appeared to aim a dig at the BBC when he said: “I think it demonstrates that perhaps it’s okay sometimes for us to use our platform to speak up on behalf of those who have no voice.”

The pundit was frequently outspoken about the conflict in Gaza and left the corporation following a row after he shared a post about Zionism which featured a depiction of a rat – historically an antisemitic insult.

He issued an unreserved apology for the “hurt and upset caused” by the video, stating it was a “genuine mistake”.

Discussing his win backstage, he said Ant and Dec are “brilliant”, and added that “it’s an honour to follow in their footsteps”.

He said: “I’m doing great. I’m enjoying having weekends off for the first time in my adult life, which has been great fun.

“I’m still watching loads of football, still doing the same sort of things, and I’ve got a new show coming up for ITV, which I start filming next week – The Box, which goes out, I think, probably next year.”

Gary Lineker in the press room after winning the TV Presenter Award (Ian West/PA)

Asked if the award proves he has not been cancelled, he said: “I don’t think anyone seriously thought that I was cancelled at any point.

“It was obviously just a mistake and oversight. And I think everyone saw it for that.

“So I was never in the slightest bit concerned for that.”

Lineker had headed up Match Of The Day since 1999, when he took over from Des Lynam.

Newcomer Owen Cooper, who made his TV debut playing 13-year-old Jamie Miller in four-part drama Adolescence, was also a big winner at the ceremony, winning the best drama performance performance prize.

He was unable to collect his award in person, but in a video, he said: “Never could I have believed that this show, Adolescence, would change my life in the way that it has.”

The TV series, which sees Cooper’s character stand accused of murder, also took home the new drama award.

The show provoked a strong response from viewers and prompted a national conversation around misogyny and online safety, with co-creator Jack Thorne joining the Prime Minister for a discussion on the matter at the end of March.

Ruth Jones in the press room after winning for Gavin & Stacey (Ian West/PA)

Gavin And Stacey: The Finale, which brought the popular BBC series to an end on Christmas Day, won in the comedy category.

Ruth Jones, who co-wrote and co-starred in the sitcom alongside James Corden, told the audience: “Alright, calm down. I’m going to the bar now for a pint of wine.”