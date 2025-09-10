Thomas Skinner apologises for walking out of Strictly Come Dancing press event

Former Apprentice contestant Thomas Skinner has apologised for picking up a journalist’s phone and walking out of a Strictly Come Dancing press event midway through.

The 34-year-old said his departure from the event was not related to the BBC dancing show, and claimed he did so as he had seen messages about his past on the reporter’s phone.

In a post on Instagram and X, he said: “To set the record straight off the back of yesterday.

“During one of the interviews, a journalist placed their phone on the table to record the conversation. I happened to catch a glimpse of the screen and saw numerous messages – not about Strictly – but about a personal story from my past.

“I’ve been through some difficult times in my life, which I’ve worked hard to move on from. In that moment, seeing it there caught me off guard. I felt it was best to step away and gather myself.

“This had nothing to do with the interviews or Strictly itself. I’m sorry I picked up someone else’s phone and I don’t even know if the journalist realised their messages were visible, and I don’t want to suggest any bad intentions on their part.

“What I do want to say is how excited I am to be part of Strictly this year. I’m so grateful for all the love, kindness and support I’ve been shown so far. It means the world to me, and I can’t wait to give it my all on that dancefloor. Bosh.”

Skinner was reported to have grabbed the phone and walked out on Tuesday after objecting to being recorded by a journalist.

The social media influencer was appearing alongside former Chelsea footballer Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink at the event.

Skinner has previously drawn strong criticism for X posts saying it is “not far-right” to be “flying your flag and loving your country”, and complaining “it ain’t safe out there any more” in London, saying the city is “hostile” and “tense”.

BBC Director-General Tim Davie defended the decision to cast Tom Skinner on Strictly Come Dancing (Andrew Milligan/PA)

It came after BBC director-general Tim Davie defended the decision to cast Skinner on the dancing show, while being quizzed by MPs on the Culture, Media and Sport committee on Tuesday.

Davie said: “That was not my decision, that was the production team looking for those people … who want to do Strictly, and those people they thought would be interesting to the audience.”

He added: “Clearly, we wouldn’t take anyone whose views are just beyond the pale, or we would see as completely unacceptable or not suitable, racist views, all those things, we wouldn’t accept them.

“But that’s not the case here, from what I know, I’m not an expert on the individual, per se.”

Skinner met US vice president JD Vance for a barbecue and drinks earlier this year, with the star – who befriended US President Donald Trump’s number two on social media platform X – describing the event as “once in a lifetime”.

Skinner will join fellow stars such as Love Island winner Dani Dyer-Bowen, Gladiator Harry Aikines-Aryeetey and CBBC actress Ellie Goldstein, who is to become the first contestant with Down’s syndrome to take part in Strictly’s full series, when the show returns later this year.