Strictly Come Dancing wins NTAs talent show award for 10th year in a row

Strictly Come Dancing has won the talent show prize at the National Television Awards (NTAs) for a 10th year in a row.

The BBC dance programme, which is returning to screens later this month, has faced controversy in recent years including allegations about the behaviour of the show’s professional dancers.

In the winner’s room, Pete Wicks, who competed last year, said: “It’s one of the best things I’ve ever done.

“For someone that had never danced before or done anything, I genuinely fell in love with it, and a lot of that is down to (dancer) Jowita (Przystal). It’s down to all the pros.

“But more than anything, it’s down to all the people behind the scenes because it’s an absolute machine, the reason it’s been going for 20 years, and the reason it’s a national institution, is because of the people that make it and it’s one of the best things I’ve ever done in my life.”

On Wednesday morning, former Apprentice contestant Thomas Skinner apologised for picking up a journalist’s phone and walking out of a Strictly press event ahead of the series launch on September 20.

Last year’s series, which celebrated 20 years, was won by blind comedian Chris McCausland and professional dancer Dianne Buswell who impressed the judges and public with one dance in particular.

The winning couple’s “blackout” dance, which went viral on social media, saw McCausland place his hands over Buswell’s eyes as the room faded to black, mimicking his everyday experience.