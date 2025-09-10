Stacey Solomon and Davina McCall among arrivals for National Television Awards

TV presenters Stacey Solomon and Davina McCall have been among the arrivals for the National Television Awards (NTAs) in London.

Arriving at The O2 on Wednesday, Solomon, 35, wore a long black dress and was accompanied by her daughters Rose and Belle while McCall, 57, wore a short dress with a grey pattern.

In the ceremony hosted by comedian Joel Dommett, Solomon will face off against former Match Of The Day presenter Gary Lineker, The Traitors host Claudia Winkleman, This Morning’s Alison Hammond, and presenting duo Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, who have won the prize 23 years in a row.

Stacey Solomon and her daughters, Rose and Belle, arrive for the National Television Awards (Ian West/PA)

Lineker, 64, was shortlisted for best TV presenter just months after his early exit from the BBC show in May, following a row after he shared a post about Zionism which featured a depiction of a rat – historically an antisemitic insult.

Solomon also has nods in the factual entertainment category for her BBC series Stacey And Joe, which follows her life with husband Joe Swash and their five children, and Sort Your Life Out, where she helps families transform their homes.

Also arriving on the red carpet were former Strictly Come Dancing competitor Tasha Ghouri, who wore a black outfit with a see-through bottom half, The Chase chaser Jenny Ryan, who wore a dark green dress, and reality TV star Olivia Attwood Dack, who donned a white dress.

Tasha Ghouri arriving for the NTAs (Ian West/PA)

The awards will see newcomer Owen Cooper, who made his TV debut playing 13-year-old Jamie Miller in the four-part series Adolescence, nominated in the drama performance category alongside his on-screen father, Stephen Graham.

The mini-series, which sees Cooper’s character stand accused of murder, provoked a strong response from viewers and prompted a national conversation around misogyny and online safety, with co-creator Jack Thorne joining the Prime Minister for a discussion on the matter at the end of March.

The TV show is also nominated for new drama alongside Disney+ comedy Rivals, BBC murder mystery series Ludwig, ITV crime drama Code Of Silence and Paramount+ series MobLand, which stars Tom Hardy as Harry Da Souza, a fixer for the Harrigan crime family led by Pierce Brosnan’s Conrad.

Hardy joins Graham and Cooper in the drama performance category, where Brenda Blethyn has received a nod for her role in the long-running series Vera, which ended in January.

Also nominated is Rose Ayling-Ellis, who stars in Code Of Silence as a deaf waitress whose vital lip-reading abilities get her pulled into an active police investigation.

Stop-motion duo Wallace And Gromit have already been announced as the winners of the special recognition gong, and will receive the prize themselves from their home in West Wallaby Street in a brand new specially created acceptance film.

Elsewhere, the eagerly anticipated TV return of Gavin And Stacey At Christmas is shortlisted for the comedy prize, competing against stalwart Mrs Brown’s Boys, crime comedy Brassic and Michael McIntyre’s 25th Year Stand-Up Special.

Jenny Ryan arriving for the National Television Awards (Ian West/PA)

Comedian McIntyre is also recognised with a nod in the Bruce Forsyth entertainment award category, for his variety show Michael McIntyre’s Big Show, facing off against The Graham Norton Show, The Masked Singer and panel gameshow Would I Lie To You?.

He is also in the running for the quiz show prize, with a nod for his programme The Wheel, alongside nominations for Richard Osman’s House of Games, The 1% Club and The Chase.

Flintoff, in which former cricket star Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff opened up about his life-changing Top Gear car crash, is shortlisted for the authored documentary prize.

It is in the running alongside There’s Only One Rob Burrow, which paid tribute to the late rugby league player-turned-MND campaigner; Strictly Amy: Cancer and Me, about Strictly professional Amy Dowden’s battle with cancer; and reality star Molly-Mae Hague’s tell-all Molly-Mae: Behind It All as well as Boyzone: No Matter What, which chronicled the rise and tragedy of the 90s boyband.

Meanwhile, The Great Pottery Throw Down has earned its first nomination for the talent show prize, securing a nod alongside Strictly Come Dancing, The Voice UK, Britain’s Got Talent and The Great British Bake Off.

Battling it out for the serial drama performance award is Celebrity Big Brother winner and Coronation Street star Jack P Shepherd, Emmerdale’s Eden Taylor-Draper, Coronation Street star Sue Devaney and EastEnders stars Jacqueline Jossa and Steve McFadden.

The 30th NTAs will be broadcast live on ITV1 and ITVX from 8pm from The O2 in London.