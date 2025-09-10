Michael McIntyre sets sights on three NTAs after early win at the awards

Comedian Michael McIntyre has said he would like to win three National Television Awards (NTAs) following an early victory at the ceremony.

His BBC programme, Michael McIntyre’s Big Show, won the Bruce Forsyth entertainment gong during the London ceremony on Wednesday, hosted by comedian Joel Dommett.

Collecting the award, McIntyre said: “I’ve sat in the front row many, many times with my feet on the bottom stair and never won this prize. This is an excellent turn of events.”

Michael McIntyre poses for a photo with the team behind Michael McIntyre’s Big Show, after winning the Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award (Ian West/PA)

At the winners’ press conference, he added: “I would like to win three National Television Awards, actually, tonight.

“I doubt that’s going to happen, but we are nominated for another two awards, so that’s good. That would be a start, but I doubt that’s going to happen.”

Elsewhere, Michael McIntyre’s 25th Year Stand-Up Special is nominated alongside sitcom Gavin And Stacey: The Finale, stalwart Mrs Brown’s Boys and crime comedy Brassic for the comedy genre award.

Also nominated is Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel, which is up against Richard Osman’s House Of Games, The 1% Club and The Chase in the quiz show category.

Jeremy Clarkson said he was “genuinely thrilled” as Clarkson’s Farm won best factual entertainment show at the ceremony.

Speaking in the winner’s room, he said: “I’d like to think that this is for farming because it demonstrates that people who watch the show go, ‘bloody hell farming’s difficult’, and have voted for this show.”

Elsewhere, Call The Midwife was named best returning drama and EastEnders actor Steve McFadden won the award for serial drama performance.

Another award went to I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! for best reality competition.