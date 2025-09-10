Keira Knightley, James McAvoy and Ambika Mod among Harry Potter audiobook cast

Pride And Prejudice star Keira Knightley, The Chronicles Of Narnia actor James McAvoy and One Day’s Ambika Mod are among the star studded cast announced for a new series of Harry Potter audiobooks.

They will be joined in Audible’s Harry Potter: The Full-Cast Audio Editions by Kit Harington, Iwan Rheon, Simon Pegg, Matt Berry, Gemma Whelan, Leo Woodall, and Ruth Wilson, when it launches with Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone on November 4.

Knightley will play Professor Umbridge, McAvoy will play Mad-Eye Moody, Mod will play Nymphadora Tonks, Arthur Weasley will be played by Pegg, Harington will play Professor Lockhart, Berry will play Sir Cadogan, Professor Sprout will be played by Whelan, and Wilson will play Bellatrix Lestrange.

McAvoy said: “I am absolutely thrilled to bring the fiercely determined Mad-Eye Moody to life in these dynamic audio editions from Pottermore and Audible.

“He’s a layered character, constantly shifting between battle-hardened intensity and unexpected moments of wisdom.

“Capturing his commanding presence was incredibly fun.”

The 200-actor strong cast will also see Rheon as Professor Lupin and Woodall as Bill Weasley.

Woodall added: “In creating Bill Weasley’s adventures through voice, it is genuinely special to be part of bringing this world to life in a new way for listeners.

“From the stellar cast to the immersive sound world that Pottermore and Audible have put together, listeners everywhere will be given a new way to be transported directly into these celebrated stories.”

It comes after it was announced that Frankie Treadaway, Max Lester, and Arabella Stanton will portray Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger respectively in audiobooks one, two and three.

Stanton is also due to play Hermione in a new HBO series of the fantasy franchise alongside Dominic McLaughlin as Harry and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley.

Jaxon Knopf, Rhys Mulligan, and Nina Barker-Francis will take on the roles of Harry, Ron, and Hermione respectively beginning in audiobook four and carrying through to the series’ conclusion.

The series will also star the already announced Hugh Laurie as Albus Dumbledore, Matthew Macfadyen as Lord Voldemort, and Riz Ahmed as Professor Snape.

Following the first edition, each following audiobook will be released on Audible on a monthly basis.