Second contestant leaves The Great British Bake Off tent during biscuit week

Software delivery manager Leighton has become the second contestant to leave The Great British Bake Off after failing to impress the judges during biscuit week.

Tuesday night’s episode of the Channel 4 series, hosted by Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond, saw the bakers tasked with creating slice and bake biscuits for the signature challenge with chocolate hobnobs for the technical, as well as a biscuit showstopper.

After the three challenges, judged by Dame Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood, creative entrepreneur Tom was named star baker and Leighton became the second baker to leave the 16th series.

Bake Off contestant Leighton (Channel 4/Love Productions/PA)

The 59-year-old, originally from Swansea, said: “I have had the most fun on Bake Off – I have loved it! I mean I have had the opportunity and then I come up against these amazing bakers.”

He added: “I felt really sad when Noel said I was going home.

“In that moment, it felt like I’d let myself down. I was so ecstatic just to make it into the tent, and I’m incredibly proud of myself for doing something so far outside my comfort zone.

“But I couldn’t help feeling like I hadn’t quite got going – I was really looking forward to pastry and bread weeks, and it was tough knowing I wouldn’t get the chance to show what I could do.

“That said, the other bakers were amazing. They rallied around me with hugs, kind words, and so much support.

“It reminded me that Bake Off isn’t just about the bakes – it’s about the people, the friendships, and the shared experience.

“I may have left the tent, but I gained a whole new baking family.”

Reflecting further on his time in the tent, he said: “My best moment in the tent was when Paul actually liked my orange slice-and-bake biscuit.

“I was completely surprised and absolutely thrilled. It’s not every day you get a nod from Paul Hollywood, so I’ll be holding onto that one!

“My worst moment? Without a doubt, the chocolate hobnob biscuits. They were a disaster.

“My feathering looked more like concrete paving slabs than delicate decoration. I knew it wasn’t my finest hour.”

Leighton will join hosts Jo Brand and Tom Allen on The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice on Friday September 12 on Channel 4 at 8pm.