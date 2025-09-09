Joanna Page to host BBC show where contestants transform charity shop items

Gavin And Stacey actress Joanna Page is to host a new BBC One series where contestants are tasked with uncovering, transforming and selling charity shop items.

Shift The Thrift will involve two people going head-to-head in a race against the clock to turn their purchases into profit.

Page said: “I absolutely love charity shops and have been customising and upcycling clothes for years, so this show is right up my street.

“It’s fun, fast, and gives people great ideas on how to find value in second-hand treasure – all while supporting brilliant local causes.”

The actress, 48, and two guest experts will explore the local charity shop scene and introduce the teams to a custom shopping list, which always includes an item to be refashioned and a localised scavenger hunt challenge.

Joanna Page and Ruth Jones attend a BBC launch event for Gavin and Stacey: The Finale (Ian West/PA)

Participants will also customise an item with the help of social media upcyclers and prepare a sales pitch before taking part in a live-streamed auction.

The 12-part series will begin filming across the UK this month with six of the episodes set to be based in Wales.

Commissioning editor for BBC Daytime Lindsay Bradbury said: “Shift The Thrift is a timely celebration of creativity, sustainability and entrepreneurial spirit.

“This is a programme that the whole family can sit down and watch together and might even inspire audiences to get out there and start thrifting.”

Julian Carey, commissioning editor for BBC Cymru Wales, added: “We love a bargain and we love the thrill of the hunt and this series is all about the fun to be had rummaging for treasures and tracking down unique finds.

“It’s also a celebration of our network of charity shops which are a backbone of fundraising in Britain and a brilliant model for how we can shop sustainably and cheaply while supporting good causes at the same time. As such this feels like a timely and warm-hearted TV treat.”

Shift The Thrift will be released to BBC One and iPlayer with transmission details yet to be announced.