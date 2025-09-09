In pictures: Alexa Chung leads fashion pack at Elle Style Awards 2025

Model Alexa Chung stunned in a muted floral gown as she arrived to pick up the timeless muse prize at the Elle Style Awards in London on Tuesday.

A host of celebrities, including rapper Little Simz and activist Malala Yousafzai, wore their finest-looking frocks to the event, which recognises the most creative designers, models and talent in the fashion and entertainment industry.

Below are some of the fashion highlights from this year’s event:

Alexa Chung in a floral gown (Ian West/PA)

Rapper Little Simz in a long-sleeved black dress (Ian West/PA)

Malala Yousafzai in bright red attire (Ian West/PA)

Singer Lola Young wearing a belted denim jacket (Ian West/PA)

TV presenter Jameela Jamil posing in a little black dress (Ian West/PA)

Presenter Clara Amfo wearing a purple ensemble to the event (Ian West/PA)

Bel Powley in a black dress with red ribbons (Ian West/PA)

Actor Will Poulter wearing a tailored suit (Ian West/PA)

TV presenter Rochelle Humes opted fot a tailored black dress with pumps (Ian West/PA)

‘Modern pioneer’ winner Riz Ahmed with Fatima Farheen Mirza (Ian West/PA)

Naomi Ackie chose a red and black ombre gown (Ian West/PA)

Former footballer Alex Scott and musician Jess Glynne (Ian West/PA)

Singer Olly Alexander in an all-black ensemble (Ian West/PA)