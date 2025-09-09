Elle Style Awards winner Naomi Ackie reveals she often takes clothes from sets

Thursday Murder Club actress Naomi Ackie revealed she often takes clothes from film sets as she picked up the performer of the year gong at the Elle Style Awards on Tuesday.

The awards ceremony, held at the Brasserie Zedel in London, was attended by celebrities including Ackie, model Alexa Chung and actor Riz Ahmed, all of whom received prizes at the event celebrating designers and talent from across the fashion and entertainment industry.

Olly Alexander attending the Elle Style Awards (Ian West/PA)

Ackie, 34, who wore an ombre black and red dress, told the PA news agency: “I am, like queen of stealing things from whatever set I’m on, so like Master Of None, there was a lot of vintage stuff.

“Star Wars, I just stole things that have nothing to do with fashion, but it was fun.”

She added: “I tend to just take the clothes, as many as I’m allowed, of whatever project I’m on, and then incorporate it into my own wardrobe.”

Elsewhere, singer and actor Olly Alexander, who wore an all-black ensemble to the event, reflected on the “incredible lineage” of fashion designers within the UK.

He told PA: “(There are) so many iconic designers from the 80s, like (Vivienne) Westwood, Alexander McQueen. I think we have such an incredible lineage here in the UK of amazing, amazing designers and just the street style has always been so incredible.”

Reflecting on his own personal style, Alexander said he likes to wear clothes that can give him “some kind of, like, witchy, magical experience”.

Winners at this year’s awards included Messy singer Lola Young, who was named best new sound by the fashion magazine, with Alva Claire picking up model of the year.

Chung picked up the timeless muse award, while cult creative was given to fashion designer Bella Freud, the daughter of painter Lucian Freud.

Alexa Chung wearing a muted floral dress (Ian West/PA)

Following their Euro win this year, the Lionesses were named collective of the year with Lucy Bronze and Hannah Hampton among the footballers in attendance at the London event.

Also at the ceremony, and donning a pink turtleneck and beige jacket, was Four Lions actor Ahmed, who was named modern pioneer for the “quiet intensity and the emotional depth he brings to the screen”.

Named a British icon was award-winning author Zadie Smith, with trans activist and model Munroe Bergdorf given the changemaker of the year award.

Meanwhile, the inspirational icon award was given to Malala Yousafzai, who wore a bright red ensemble to the ceremony.

Among the other winners were Simone Rocha, who was named British designer of the year, and Chopova Lowena, who was honoured as breakthrough designer of the year.

The Elle Style Awards began in London in 2002 and previous honourees over the years include Florence Pugh, Emma Watson, Taylor Swift, Naomi Campbell and Ncuti Gatwa.