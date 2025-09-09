Charlie Brooker’s new crime thriller starring Paddy Considine to air on Netflix

A new Charlie Brooker crime thriller series starring MobLand actor Paddy Considine is to stream on Netflix.

The four-part show, which is currently untitled, will be created, written and co-produced by the Black Mirror creator, and will also star Barbarian actress Georgina Campbell and Game Of Thrones star Lena Headey.

The series will star Paddy Considine (Ian West/PA)

In a tongue-in-cheek statement, Brooker said: “I’m beyond thrilled to be saying these words for the press release.

“I’ve dreamt of providing a quote ever since I was a young foetus, and now here I am doing it. I’d pinch myself, but like all of us, I’m terrified that if I do that, I might wake up and discover 2025 has all been a magical dream.

“Please watch my show. I am begging you.”

The show is billed as being a “profoundly serious, stunningly original crime thriller”, which follows a tormented detective from the northern city of Bleakford, who ventures down to London on a mission to catch a ritualistic serial killer before they run out of people to kill.

A release date is yet to be announced, with Brooker promising plenty of “blood and frowning” when it launches.

The series will also be produced by Jessica Rhoades and Annabel Jones, co-executive producer Mark Kinsella, and Richard Webb, and is co-written by Ben Caudell, Jason Hazeley, Emer Kenny, Daniel Maier and Joel Morris, with additional material by Victoria Asare Archer.

Brooker is best known for Black Mirror, which began on Channel 4 in 2011 and continued for two series before being picked up by Netflix in 2016, where it has remained ever since.

Previous series have seen starring roles from Mad Men actor Jon Hamm, Jurassic World actress Bryce Dallas Howard, pop star Miley Cyrus and Black Panther star Letitia Wright.

He has also worked on shows such as Newswipe With Charlie Brooker, Charlie Brooker’s Weekly Wipe and the Philomena Cunk BBC mockumentaries starring Diane Morgan.