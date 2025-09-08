Singer Ed Sheeran reveals he is ‘just about to move to America’

Singer Ed Sheeran has revealed he is “just about to move to America”.

The 34-year-old said he was making the move with his family due in part to an upcoming US tour, in an interview with The 2 Johnnies Podcast.

He said: “I’m just about to move to America… I feel like I might be the only person moving to America… I’m going on tour there for a while, so I have a family, so I can’t dip in and out, we’re going and settling there.”

It comes after the Lego House singer revealed earlier this year that he was aiming to move to Nashville and transition to country music.

He told the Call Her Daddy podcast in April: “When you transition to country, you can’t transition back.

“Nashville is my favourite city in the states and it’s always been my end goal to move to Nashville and transition to country.”

In another interview with The Louis Theroux Podcast in June, Sheeran said he identified “culturally as Irish” despite being “obviously born and raised in Britain”.

The singer was also asked about his UK home during the latest interview, telling the hosts he had two pubs and a chapel built in its grounds.

Sheeran added: “(The pubs are) always tapped up, ready to rock, you never know when someone’s going to want to come round.

Ed Sheeran was speaking on the The 2 Johnnies Podcast (Liam McBurney/PA)

“Do you know what? It happens, and it can really get away as well, the night can really get away.

“I think it’s nice for me, people always look at stuff like that in my lifestyle and think it’s a bit weird, but like, I think to go out and really let loose with camera phones around, you can’t really do that anymore if you’re well known.

“So it’s having a place where you can have a few pints, a dance, and a sing, and get a bit silly, and not worry about it being on TikTok the next morning.”

Sheeran said he used the chapel to mourn friends who have passed away and host Christmas carol singing during the festive period, and added that members of his security team had got married there.

The singer was born in Halifax, West Yorkshire, but moved to Framingham Earl in Suffolk as a child and has owned a minority share in nearby football club Ipswich Town since last year, with the club being relegated from the Premier League at the end of the 2024-2025 season.

He has had 14 UK number one singles and eight UK number one albums, with the singer’s best known songs including The A Team, Sing and Don’t.