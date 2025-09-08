Richard Branson and Kanya King among first recipients of Ivors Academy Honours

Virgin founder Sir Richard Branson and Mobo Awards co-creator Kanya King are among the first recipients of The Ivors Academy Honours.

The new accolades will aim to recognise advocates and innovators who champion musicians and help to build a “stronger, fairer and more inclusive” music industry, and will be presented at an awards ceremony on October 2.

Also among those receiving honours are Catherine Manners, founder of music publishers Manners McDade, MP and business and trade minister Sir Chris Bryant, the late John Sweeney, former vice president of US performance rights organisation SESAC, and Sony Music Publishing chief executive Jon Platt.

Mobo Awards co-founder Kanya King is among those being honoured (Ian West/PA)

It comes after singer Raye, and songwriter and poet Kae Tempest were previously announced as recipients.

Roberto Neri, chief executive of The Ivors Academy, said: “Songwriters and composers are at the centre of music and The Ivors Academy Honours celebrate the people who empower and stand with them.

“I’m proud to announce this incredible list of cultural icons, entrepreneurs, visionaries and advocates.

“Together with the artistry of Raye and Kae Tempest, and in honour of the late John Sweeney, our honourees embody what it means to champion and make a lasting difference to the songwriting and composing community.”

The honours aim to continue the legacy of the academy’s Gold Badge Awards, which were first held in 1974, and previously awarded to the likes of songwriter and campaigner Carla Marie Williams, politician Kevin Brennan, Glastonbury founder Sir Michael Eavis, and activist and artist Bob Geldof.

Speaking after being nominated for an award, Tempest said: “Writing lyrics and creating music is my deepest joy. I love it so much and am over the moon to be recognised by The Ivors Academy and included in a long line of songwriters whose work I cherish and adore.

“It’s taken a lifetime to get to the point where I feel strong enough to show up for my community in my lyrics.

“My music was always the place where I took refuge from the world. But it’s a beautiful feeling to celebrate the fullness of my experience in my work and see that resonating with other people.

“I’m full of gratitude for this moment and full of love for those who went before me and for those who will come after.

“I’ve received so much from music and I’m grateful for it every day, how beautiful to dedicate my life to giving with the same intensity with which I have received. I hope I get to do this for the rest of my life.”

The Ivors Academy Honours will take place at the InterContinental London Park Lane hotel and will be hosted by broadcaster Edith Bowman.