New series of BBC One’s Question Time to feature Trump special

Question Time is to feature a special episode on US President Donald Trump when it returns to BBC One this autumn.

The topical debate programme, hosted by newsreader Fiona Bruce, sees audience members ask questions to a panel of politicians and other media figures.

A special edition of the programme, held in London, will ask what Mr Trump’s presidency means for Britain and the world as he returns to the UK for a state visit this September.

Fiona Bruce hosts Question Time (Ian West/PA)

Other episodes will be held in Bedworth, Belfast, Shrewsbury, Bishop’s Stortford, Swindon, Bradford, Sunderland, Loughborough, Watford and Paisley, with more locations to be announced.

The US president, who was hosted by the late Queen Elizabeth II in June 2019, will make a second state visit later this month, hosted by the King at Windsor Castle.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer presented the royal-loving US president with a letter from the King inviting him for a historic second state visit in February when he visited the White House.

Question Time begins on Thursday September 18 from 9pm on BBC iPlayer and 10.40pm on BBC One.