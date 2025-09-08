I’m A Celebrity… South Africa to return for second series in 2026

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa, the all-star version of the ITV reality show, is to return for a second series in 2026.

The show, which sees memorable cast members from previous editions of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! return to face new challenges in the South African wilderness, will see Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly return to host and air on ITV1, STV and ITVX.

Its debut series in 2023 was won by former Hear’Say member Myleene Klass, and saw contestants including Happy Mondays frontman Shaun Ryder, ex-England cricketer Phil Tufnell, former Countdown co-host Carol Vorderman, and ex-Olympian Fatima Whitbread return to the show.

In a new element of the show, the public will have the power to decide who is crowned the ultimate legend in 2026 in a live grand final broadcast from the UK.

McPartlin said: “The campmates really brought their A-game to the first series so we can’t wait to be back for more trials, challenges and surprises amongst the beautiful South African landscape.”

Donnelly added: “Having a live final is an exciting addition to the new series with the viewers choosing their IAC (I’m A Celebrity) legend and we’ve heard some of the new trials are truly epic, even by I’m A Celeb standards.”

An exact air date for the show is yet to be announced.

Katie Rawcliffe, director of entertainment, reality and daytime commissioning at ITV, said: “We were blown away by the love for the first series of I’m A Celebrity… South Africa.

“It was a true celebration of the show’s history and viewers loved seeing their favourite campmates return to their screens.

“We can’t wait to do it all again next year with a whole new cohort, and have the audience crown the winner during a live final for the first time.”

It comes after the last series of the show’s normal version, which ended in December 2024, saw McFly’s Danny Jones crowned king of the jungle, with Coleen Rooney and Reverend Richard Coles coming second and third respectively.