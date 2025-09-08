Grace Dent ‘over the moon’ to be hosting MasterChef alongside Anna Haugh

Restaurant critic Grace Dent has said she is “over the moon” to be hosting MasterChef alongside Irish chef Anna Haugh.

Journalist Dent, 51, and chef patron of Myrtle Restaurant, Haugh, 44, are the new judges for the forthcoming 22nd amateur series, the BBC confirmed on Monday.

It comes after former judges Gregg Wallace and John Torode were sacked from the show following a review into Wallace’s alleged misconduct.

Dent, who has been a regular guest critic on MasterChef for more than a decade, said: “I’m over the moon to be coming back to the MasterChef kitchen and unearthing what culinary skills people have been cooking up behind closed doors.

“It’s a joy to be working with Anna, who brings all her incredible experience to the table. I am in for such a treat with this series, I can’t wait to get started.”

Haugh, who was a judge on MasterChef: The Professionals in 2022, said: “I’m delighted to be back on MasterChef and judging alongside the wonderful Grace Dent, whose writing and wit I’ve admired for years.

“MasterChef has long inspired and resonated with cooks in home kitchens and of course in my industry. I can’t wait to get into the studio for what will be a great competition.”

Kalpna Patel-Knight, head of entertainment commissioning, said: “Grace and Anna are already part of the MasterChef family and together have culinary credentials that are second to none.

“Both viewers watching the series and the amateur cooks taking part can be assured that in the search for the next MasterChef UK champion, Grace and Anna know exactly what is needed in order to rise to the top.”

In November 2024 it was announced that Wallace would step away from his role on the BBC cooking show while historical allegations of misconduct were investigated.

The former greengrocer, 60, issued an apology saying he was “deeply sorry for any distress caused” and that he “never set out to harm or humiliate” in the wake of the Lewis Silkin review, published in July, that saw 45 out of 83 allegations made against him upheld.

Former MasterChef judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace (BBC/Shine TV/PA)

Torode, 60, was the subject of an allegation about using racist language that was upheld as part of the review and the BBC and production company Banijay UK subsequently agreed they would “not renew his contract on MasterChef”.

The review concluded that the “majority of the substantiated allegations against Mr Wallace related to inappropriate sexual language and humour”, adding that “a smaller number of allegations of other inappropriate language and being in a state of undress were also substantiated”, with “one incident of unwelcome physical contact” also substantiated.

After Wallace stepped back from his role in 2024, amid the external review and prior to his sacking, Dent was announced as a judge on Celebrity MasterChef.

The BBC is yet to reveal transmission details for the 20th series, which will see Dent judging alongside Torode.

Torode and Wallace’s final series presenting the amateur version of MasterChef is currently airing on BBC One. Haugh will be a judge in the final week of the show.

Two of the contestants on the current series have asked to be edited out following the review and its findings.

Earlier in the month TV host and chef Matt Tebbutt was announced as Wallace’s replacement on the next series of MasterChef: The Professionals.