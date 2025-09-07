Wallace & Gromit to receive special recognition award at NTAs

The stop-motion duo, Wallace & Gromit, will receive a special recognition award at this year’s National Television Awards (NTAs).

The honour marks over three decades of the claymation characters, inventor Wallace and his trusty beagle Gromit, who have appeared on screens across the world, entertaining generations of children and adults alike.

The award will be presented at this year’s NTAs ceremony at London’s O2 arena on September 10 and be received by Wallace and Gromit themselves from their home in West Wallaby Street in a brand new specially-created acceptance film.

The characters were created by animator and director Nick Park and made their debut in 1989 (Alamy/PA)

Comedian Joel Dommett, who will be hosting this year’s NTAs, said: “Wallace & Gromit aren’t just characters – they’re part of our cultural DNA.

“Generations have grown up laughing at Wallace’s madcap ideas and cheering for Gromit’s quiet brilliance. They’re clever, quintessentially British, and endlessly loveable.

“I can’t think of a more perfect recipient for our 30th special recognition award – it’s going to be a very special moment on the night.”

Created by animator and director Nick Park, Wallace & Gromit made their debut in 1989’s A Grand Day Out which went on to win the Bafta award for Best Short Animated Film in 1990.

Nick Park attends a photocall to launch their new Wallace and Gromit , full-length animated movie ‘The Curse Of The Were-Rabbit’ (Ian West/PA)

They returned in 1993 with The Wrong Trousers followed by A Close Shave in 1995 and the sketch series Cracking Contraptions in 2002.

A number of films have since been released including Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2005), Wallace & Gromit: A Matter of Loaf and Death (2008), and most recently Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl (2024) which saw the return of Feathers McGraw, the evil penguin who was first seen in The Wrong Trousers.

The 30th NTAs ceremony will be broadcast live on ITV1 and ITVX on Wednesday September 10 from 8pm.