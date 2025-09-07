Ray Winstone says live sculpting event for veterans’ charity was a ‘no-brainer’

Ray Winstone has said it was a “no-brainer” to participate in a live sculpting event in support of a veterans’ charity.

Royal sculptor Frances Segelman created a bust of the English actor, 68, best known for The Departed, King Of Thieves and Sexy Beast, at an event held in London on Sunday for Blesma, a military charity that supports limbless veterans.

Winstone described the event as “an honour”, adding that his participation was not about “supporting a war” but about “supporting our kids”.

Actor Ray Winstone during the event at The Garrison Chapel, Chelsea Barracks in London (Maja Smiejkowska/PA)

Speaking about the charity and what it meant to the actor, Winstone told the PA news agency: “Everything really, I went out to Camp Bastion back in the day when the troops were out there.

“I had friends who were serving there and I got cleared by the MoD (Ministry of Defence) to go, but they can’t insure you. They can’t cover you with insurance, but you still go anyway.

“I came back on a flight with the injured people that lost limbs, had shrapnel damage, gunshot wounds and I went to the hospitals in Birmingham and visited and then on to the rehabilitation centres.”

Winstone described a project that encouraged people from the rehabilitation centres into theatre by putting on a play that was written and performed by those who were injured as a way to help them gain their “confidence back again”.

He said: “It’s difficult enough to walk into a strange room on your own, you’ve got to stick your chest out and front it, but when you’ve lost your legs or arm or part of your face its very difficult to do, but we found that through the arts, through theatre, that these people grew.

Actor Ray Winstone during the live sculpting (Maja Smiejkowska/PA)

“When this came up, I thought it was the real proper thing to do, to amalgamate the two together, because it’s about art.

“We’re doing something with ex-soldiers, ex-soldiers that have been injured and bringing them in and bringing them back to society through the arts. And it’s amazing how that kind of works.

“So this was a no-brainer for me.

“A lot of the kids that join the forces, whether they’re from London, Coventry, Durham, wherever in the country, join because they haven’t got a job. They want to learn. They want a career.

“Then all of a sudden, the f****** war comes. These kids are in the middle of a warzone. It’s not about supporting a war but supporting our kids.”

Held at The Garrison Chapel, Chelsea Barracks, the live sculpting event comes after Segelman created a bust of Dame Judi Dench to celebrate the actress’s 90th birthday.

Ray Winstone with sculptor Frances Segelman (Maja Smiejkowska/PA)

Sculptor Segelman, who has created busts of members of the royal family as well as figures from across industries including theatre, music, sport, politics and business, is able to create a sculpture in just two hours.

Winstone said: “It’s quite an honour, especially with Frances doing it.

“I’m a bit out of my league here. But it’s amazing, the speed she actually works in.”

Speaking about the live sculpting method, Segelman said she is able to work faster with more people in the audience watching her.

She told PA: “I have to concentrate, and the more noise, the more focused I get. And also, it gives me a buzz.

“It’s for a wonderful cause. I think it’s just an amazing cause.

“I’m so glad to be doing something for them.”