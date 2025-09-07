Olly Murs dedicates song to Caroline Flack during Radio 2 in the Park set

Singer Olly Murs has dedicated a song to the late TV presenter Caroline Flack during his Radio 2 in the Park set.

Murs, 41, best known for his number one hit songs Heart Skips A Beat, Dance With Me Tonight and Troublemaker, performed on Sunday at the Chelmsford music festival.

The singer co-hosted The Xtra Factor alongside Flack, who was known for presenting ITV’s Love Island and took her own life on February 15 2020 at the age of 40.

Olly Murs during the Coronation Concert in the grounds of Windsor Castle (Chris Jackson/PA)

As he introduced the song Dear Darlin’, Murs said: “This next song is one of the hardest songs for me to sing.

“Five years ago, I lost a really important person in my life, Miss Caroline Flack.

“She took her own life five years ago, someone I miss every day, someone that I wish was here today to be in this moment.

“When I wrote this song, I didn’t realise the impact it would have, not just on my life but the people around me and particularly some of my fans that are here tonight.

“So if there’s someone that you wish was here today, someone that you miss very, very much, I’d love you guys to help me sing this song.”

Caroline Flack died in 2020 (Ian West/PA)

Murs performed on the Main Stage three days after his second son was born and took a moment to apologise to his wife Amelia Murs as he looked into the camera and said: “Wife, I am so sorry I am here at Hylands Park with all these beautiful people.

“I love you and when I’m finished I’ll be straight home, I promise.”

Prior to Murs’ set American singer-songwriter Anastacia performed her top hits including I’m Outta Love and Sick And Tired, and was joined on stage by TV host Rylan Clark to sing Left Outside Alone.