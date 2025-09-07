Dame Penelope Wilton says Britain is ‘hypercritical’ as a nation

Downton Abbey’s Dame Penelope Wilton has described Britain as “hypercritical”, claiming that there has always been a feeling that the country is “on the brink”.

The 79-year-old stage and screen actress is known for starring in Ever Decreasing Circles and The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel along with reprising the role of Isobel Crawley in the third and last film of the historical drama Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale.

As the Yorkshire-set series about the life of the landed gentry and their servants comes to an end, Dame Penelope reflected on audiences’ appeal for the franchise, which started as a TV series before the creation of films Downton Abbey (2019) and Downton Abbey: A New Era (2022), claiming that it comes from a nostalgia for a past which feels “safer”.

Dame Penelope Wilton attends the gala screening of The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry, at the Ham Yard Hotel in London (Jeff Moore/PA)

Speaking to The Telegraph, she said: “People either love Downton Abbey or they are very churlish about it and say that it’s a waste of time.

“Those who love it do so because it’s always comforting to look back to the past. Even if we look at the 1980s in this country, when Mrs Thatcher was in power and you had the miners’ strikes; it was an appalling time but it seems safer than today, which feels very dangerous, what with the advent of AI and so on.

“But social change happens all the time. And there has always been this feeling in Britain that we are on the brink. But that’s how we work as a country. That’s who we are.

“I see people who come back from places like Singapore and they say, ‘oh, you know, our country is broken’. Well, it might be, but it also has enormous diversity and tremendous culture.

“And yes, there are terrible problems in this country. Immigration seems to be the one causing most problems, and it has to be addressed. Of course it has. But I also think the rhetoric around it is also inflaming it.

Penelope Wilton attending the world premiere of Downton Abbey: A New Era at Cineworld Leicester Square, London. Picture date: Monday April 25, 2022. (Ian West/PA)

“Life can be very hard, and most people are just doing their best with what they have. As a nation we’re hypercritical of ourselves, it’s part of our character. But I also think it’s important to be self-critical. It’s a strength. If you’re not self-critical, I don’t know how you manage. How can you ever improve?”

Dame Penelope also starred alongside comedian and actor Ricky Gervais in his dark comedy series, After Life.

Speaking about her co-star, who is known for his provocative jokes and speeches, with his 2020 Golden Globes opening monologue going viral, she said: “It’s rather refreshing to have somebody who says what you shouldn’t say because otherwise we’re under a sort of dictatorship in terms of what is considered good taste and bad.

“And Gervais always redeems himself because he doesn’t actually hold those views.”

Dame Penelope, however, is not a big fan of cancel culture and thinks “it’s got a bit out of hand”.

She said: “I think it’s got a bit out of hand. #MeToo has been a very good thing (in the acting profession) but not everybody is Harvey Weinstein.

“There’s a feeling now that you can cancel anyone at the drop of a hat. I don’t think that’s a very good idea.”

The Olivier award-winning actress was made an OBE in 2004 for her services to acting before being made a DBE in 2016.

The star also had leading roles in The History Boys, Doctor Who, Calendar Girls and Much Ado About Nothing.