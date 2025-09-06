Singer Perrie Edwards announces she is pregnant with her second child

Former Little Mix star Perrie Edwards has announced she is pregnant with her second child.

Edwards, 32, is best known for being a member of the pop group which won The X Factor in 2011 and topped the charts with Black Magic, Shout Out To My Ex and Wings.

The singer, who shares a son, Axel, with her fiance, former England footballer, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, revealed her pregnancy in a black and white video posted on Instagram on Saturday with the caption: “Guess what hunnies….”

The post showed Edwards in a white T-shirt with writing on the back that read “If He Wanted To He Would…” before the singer turned around to reveal her baby bump with the top reading “…and He Did!” before Oxlade-Chamberlain and Axel joined the singer for a hug at the end of the video.

The back of the t-shirt also references the title of her latest single.

The post was flooded with comments from friends and fans alike, congratulating the singer including from her former Little Mix bandmates, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh Anne Pinnock.

Thirlwall said: “Love you and so happy for you all.”

Pinnock added: “Just the best news! Love you all.”

Little Mix accept the award for Best British Group during the Brit Awards 2021 at the O2 Arena, London. Picture date: Tuesday May 11, 2021. (Ian West/PA)

The news comes after the singer revealed for the first time on the We Need To Talk podcast with Paul C Brunson that she had two miscarriages, once before she had her son and again after he was born.

Edwards, from South Shields in Tyneside, has been with former Liverpool and Arsenal midfielder Oxlade-Chamberlain since 2017 and they became engaged in 2022.

She rose to fame after winning The X Factor in 2011 with the pop group Little Mix which included Edwards, Pinnock, Thirlwall and Jesy Nelson.

Nelson left the band in December 2020. However, the group continued to perform as a trio until they went on a hiatus in 2022 which was around the time Edwards suffered her second miscarriage.

She has since launched her solo career, performing under the stage name Perrie, and released new music including Forget About Us, Tears and You Go Your Way.

Her debut self-titled solo album is due to be released on September 26.