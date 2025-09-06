Ronan Keating brings out Bryan Adams during Radio 2 in the Park set

Ronan Keating brought out one of his “heroes”, Canadian singer Bryan Adams, during his BBC Radio 2 in the Park set.

The 48-year-old – who began his career in the boyband Boyzone in 1993 alongside Keith Duffy, Mikey Graham, Shane Lynch and the late Stephen Gately – took the main stage at the Chelmsford music festival on Saturday afternoon.

After singing a number of fan favourites, he introduced one of his “heroes” to the stage before the pair performed The Way You Make Me Feel.

Ronan Keating (Ian West/PA)

He said: “You gotta be careful what you wish for. Sometimes your dreams come true and you gotta be ready.

“I’d like to introduce someone on stage. It changed my life, changed my world, changed the game. I’m a very lucky boy.

“Back in 2001 I got to work with one of my heroes, Mr Bryan Adams. We made a little song together. We thought we’d sing it for you. Here we go.”

Adams will return to the Main Stage later on Saturday for his headline slot.

The Irish star’s set comes after he revealed on the Scott Mills Breakfast Show on Friday that Boyzone will “try” to reunite in 2026.

He said: “We’ve all been chatting over the last few weeks, and I think 2026 might be a year for Boyzone to maybe try and do something.”

Following the interview, the band made a series of posts on their Instagram page – with a picture of the band and the words “the journey continues”, the posts also urging fans to sign up to a mailing list.

Boyzone first broke up in 2000, as their members went on to pursue solo careers, before reuniting in 2007.

They performed their Thank You And Goodnight farewell tour between 2018 and 2019 and have not returned to the stage since.

Boyzone have had six UK number one singles and five UK number one albums, and are known for songs such as Love Me For A Reason, Words and No Matter What.

Gately died of natural causes at the age of 33 on October 10 2009 at his holiday home in Majorca.