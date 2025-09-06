Matt Tebbutt replaces Gregg Wallace as judge on MasterChef: The Professionals

TV host and chef Matt Tebbutt will replace Gregg Wallace as a judge on the next series of MasterChef: The Professionals.

Tebbutt, 51, best known for hosting BBC One’s Saturday Kitchen, will join chefs Marcus Wareing, 55, and Monica Galetti, 50, for the 18th series of the cooking competition programme, along with a range of guest judges who will appear in the first stage of the competition.

It comes after Wallace was sacked following a series of misconduct allegations relating to his time on the amateur series, MasterChef.

Wallace, who also co-presented its spin-offs Celebrity MasterChef and MasterChef: The Professionals, issued an apology saying he was “deeply sorry for any distress caused” and that he “never set out to harm or humiliate” in the wake of an investigation which upheld 45 out of 83 allegations against him.

Gregg Wallace was sacked following a series of misconduct allegations (Yui Mok/PA)

Speaking ahead of the upcoming series, Tebbutt said it was “an absolute honour” to be working alongside Wareing and Galetti, who he described as “titans of the food world”.

“Their knowledge and uncompromising attitude is now the stuff of legend and I look forward to them taking me under their wing, and seeing the chefs get off to a flying start in the competition,” he added.

Wareing said: “I’m really looking forward to working with Matt and his experience, both on screen and in the industry, speaks for itself.

“This show is all about showcasing and celebrating the best up-and-coming talent emerging from our country’s professional kitchens, and Matt, Monica and I will be expecting the highest standards from our chefs this year. I can’t wait for what will be a fantastic next series.”

Galetti said: “To have Matt join us is really exciting. Seeing what skills our contestants showcase and tasting their culinary creations is always a delight – Marcus and I look forward to welcoming Matt to the MasterChef studios and discovering our next champion.”

The most recent series of MasterChef: The Professionals, which featured Wallace, continued to air last year amid the allegations against him, but two MasterChef celebrity Christmas specials were pulled from the BBC’s schedule in December 2024.

David Ambler, MasterChef executive editor, said: “It’s a great pleasure to welcome Matt on board for the next series of MasterChef: The Professionals.

“His career as a chef, restaurateur and food broadcaster makes him an ideal choice to join this year’s judging line-up and we can’t wait to discover the crop of exciting new talent.”

The series will air on BBC One and iPlayer with a transmission date yet to be confirmed.