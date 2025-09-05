Sabrina Carpenter album sees biggest opening week for non-UK artist in 2025

Sabrina Carpenter’s latest record Man’s Best Friend has seen the biggest opening week for an international artist on the UK albums chart this year, the Official Charts Company has confirmed.

The LP, which has prompted debate over its provocative cover, topped the chart on Friday shifting 85,500 units in its first seven days, beating the 2025 record held by Lady Gaga’s Mayhem, which managed 55,500 units in March.

Sam Fender holds the overall record for the biggest opening week of the year managing 107,000 units with People Watching.

Man’s Best Friend also topped the vinyl albums chart for the most sold physical record of the week, while the US singer’s previous albums Short ‘N’ Sweet (2024) and Emails I Can’t Send (2023) reached number eight and number 21 in this week’s albums chart.

Sam Fender holds the record for the overall biggest opening week of 2025 (Niall Carson/PA)

The rest of the albums chart top five was made up of CMAT’s Euro-Country at number two, Bryan Adams’s Roll With The Punches at number three, Oasis’s Time Flies: 1994-2009 compilation at number four, and Swedish garage rockers The Hives in at number five with The Hives Forever Forever The Hives.

The Hives Forever Forever The Hives is the band’s fourth UK top 10 LP, after its predecessor The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons reached number two in 2023.

On the UK singles chart, Carpenter’s Tears reached number three, while Manchild reached number four, and My Man On Willpower also reached seven, giving her three tracks in the top 10.

Fictional K-pop band Huntr/x topped the chart with their song Golden, which features in the Netflix animated musical fantasy film KPop Demon Hunters, while Olivia Dean’s Man I Need reached number two, and another fictional K-pop group from the series Saja Boys completed the top five with Soda Pop.

Elsewhere in the singles chart, a run of four London gigs by Gorillaz, where they played their first three albums in full and debuted new music, saw the band’s 2005 single Feel Good Inc re-enter the Top 40 for the first time in 20 years at number 30.

Coldplay’s run of Wembley Stadium concerts has seen their song Sparks reach a new highest placing of 19.

Euro-Country was named the week’s biggest album in UK independent record shops, topping the record store chart.