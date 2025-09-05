Rooney ‘fuming’ after Coleen painted his toenails before first England squad

Wayne Rooney has said he was left “fuming” after wife Coleen painted his toenails when he was asleep the night before his first England squad.

The former Manchester United footballer also told The Wayne Rooney Show podcast that he ate kebabs with David and Victoria Beckham, and accidentally made Brooklyn Beckham cry.

He explained that he and Coleen were invited to the Beckhams’ house for dinner when they were both around 19.

Rooney said: “We were like ‘this is weird, what’s happening here?’. Had a walk around and he’s showing us round his house, and then I open a door and his eldest boy – I bumped his head and he started crying.

“I thought ‘oh Jesus Christ’. Yeah, that was surreal and we sat there with Becks and Victoria having dinner, it was like…”

Fellow podcast host Kelly Cates asked: “What was dinner? Was it posh?”

Rooney replied: “No. We met up with Becks and Victoria, me and Coleen, when he was at Madrid and went for dinner then, and we were having kebabs.

“He’s obviously a great lad and Victoria’s such a lovely woman, and they’re funny. A lot funnier than people would think.”

Speaking of the nail varnish episode, Rooney said: “I was in Coleen’s mum and dad’s house … and I fell asleep on the couch the night before, and Coleen painted me toenails while I was asleep, and I had no idea!

“It was like a – I don’t know what colour it was – like a see-through glossy type thing.

“If you really look close, obviously you could see it. So, I got to England and then you get on with the physios and massages and stuff.

“I went to one of the masseurs and he said: ‘Have you painted your toenails?’ I was raging, I was fuming then.”

Rooney also joked that he is “fuming” that Coleen has less time to help him with his wardrobe since they have had their four sons.

“Before we had kids, Coleen used to leave me clothes out the night before,” he said.

“She’d put my clothes out, ironed and ready for me to put on the next morning. I know, and then now I’ve got to get up and get my own clothes. I’m fuming.”

The Wayne Rooney Show is available on BBC Sport YouTube, BBC Sounds and iPlayer every Monday and Friday morning, and can be found by clicking on the link: www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/p0m0dgzr