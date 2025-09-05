First trailer for new series of Strictly Come Dancing is revealed

The first trailer for the new series of Strictly Come Dancing has been released by the BBC.

The 30-second clip sees Strictly’s professional dancers and head judge, Shirley Ballas, enjoying a pool party.

All dressed up in colourful outfits, they dance and cavort around the pool.

The party soon turns into a dazzling group number featuring appearances from the other judges Anton du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse – plus the debut of the show’s brand new professional dancers, Alexis Warr and Julian Caillon, whose arrival makes a big splash.

Shirley Ballas appears in the trailer (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Strictly Come Dancing: The Launch Show will be aired on September 20 and will reveal who this year’s 15 celebrities will be paired with, as they each come face-to-face with their professional dance partners.

It will also feature a group ensemble dance, where all 15 celebrities and their partners will take to the floor for the first time, a routine from last year’s winners, Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell, plus an exclusive performance from Jessie J.

Emmerdale actor Lewis Cope will join former England footballer Karen Carney, Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison and Love Island’s Dani Dyer-Bowen for the new series.

Podcast host and YouTube star George Clarke, former England rugby player Chris Robshaw and Olympian and Gladiators star Harry Aikines-Aryeetey are also set to join the 2025 show.