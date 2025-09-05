Adele Roberts ran with Harry Styles during record breaking marathon challenge

Radio presenter and reality TV star Adele Roberts has revealed she ran alongside Harry Styles during her record breaking challenge to set the fastest time to complete all World Marathon Major races with a stoma bag.

The 46-year-old also revealed that her stoma bag, a pouch that covers an opening in the abdomen to allow waste to be diverted, fell off during a race in Berlin and she had to run the last 15 kilometres holding on to it, during an interview with ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

As a picture of her running with former One Direction star Styles in Tokyo was shown, Roberts said: “I remember thinking that guy looked really hot, but not hot as in attractive, he had like a big top on and I thought he’s going to regret that.

Roberts said she ran with Styles in Tokyo (Ian West/PA)

“And I ran most of the marathon with him, and I’d stopped to go to the toilet and catch him up, so he kind of paced me, and it was only at the end that I realised it was Harry Styles.”

Roberts, who was previously treated for bowel cancer, claimed a new world record for the fastest aggregate time to complete all World Marathon Major races with a stoma (female) with a total time of 20 hours, 29 minutes and 58 seconds, following the London Marathon in April.

Speaking about the Berlin race, she added: “Running with a stoma is quite new really, there’s not too many people that do it, that’s another reason that I want to represent people.

“But on this one my bag came off during the marathon, so I had to run the last 15k holding my bag, I think I’ve got a quick time in that one because I was running to the toilet.

“And then when I got on the flight, which was the same day as the marathon, I had a prolapse, which essentially means that your stoma comes right out of your body so your intestine could dry out. So I had to go to hospital, and I only had two weeks to recover to get this one (that she has now).”

Roberts, who is best known for her appearances on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Big Brother and Dancing On Ice, also said a race in Australia had allowed her to have better memories of the country, having been at the start of her cancer battle during her last visit.

She said: “There was a lovely bit when I was running in Sydney, and I was running over the Sydney Harbour Bridge, and I could see the opera house just to my left, and all I could hear was the footsteps of everyone around me, and our heartbeats, and it’s like we were running as one.

“It just felt really special… from the last time we were in Australia, I was very ill with bowel cancer, and didn’t know it, didn’t know, and so I wanted to go back and reprogramme those memories.

“And I just have that beautiful memory now of being in Australia for a positive reason on the other side of cancer and not dying, thriving.”