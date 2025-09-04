You star Penn Badgley welcomes twin boys with wife Domino Kirke

You star Penn Badgley has revealed he has welcomed identical twin boys with his wife Domino Kirke.

The US actor, 38, best known for his roles in teen drama Gossip Girl and stalker thriller You, slipped the announcement into an Instagram post promoting a live event he is taking part in ahead of the release of his new book.

He wrote on Instagram: “Interrupting twin paternity leave to announce a live event @podcrushed at @symphonyspace Oct 14 NYC supporting the release of our book Crushmore. Truly proud of this one. Please check it out! @podcrushed for all info.”

The event is for his upcoming book Crushmore, written with Nava Kavelin and Sophie Ansari, the co-hosts of his podcast Podcrushed.

In the accompanying video Badgley plugs the event before panning the camera to the feet of one of his newborns.

“There’s tiny little baby feet right there,” he says. “I don’t want to wake them up.”

He revealed in a red carpet interview back in April that the couple were expecting identical twin boys.

They are already parents to a four-year-old son, while Kirke, 41, also has a son Cassius, 16, from a previous relationship.

Kirke, who is a singer and doula, is the sister of Girls actress Jemima Kirke and Mozart In The Jungle star Lola Kirke.