Olly Murs and wife Ameila Tank welcome baby son Albert

Singer Olly Murs has welcomed a baby son named Albert with bodybuilder wife Amelia Tank.

The couple are already parents to daughter Madison, one, who was born in April last year.

The singer shared the news of the new arrival on Instagram with a photo taken from behind of the couple leaving hospital as Murs carries a car seat containing the newborn.

He wrote in the caption: “Walking out as four. Welcome to the world, our little Albert.”

The couple announced they were expecting their second child in April 2025.

In a post shared on Good Friday, the pop star wrote: “We’re so egg-cited to share this… Another Baby Murs on the way.”

The post featured a video of the couple walking together as Murs lifted Madison, who was wearing a top which read “big sis” on the back, onto his shoulders while Tank held pregnancy scan photos.

Murs is best known for hits such as Please Don’t Let Me Go, Heart Skips A Beat, with Rizzle Kicks, and Dance With Me Tonight.

His career began after he finished as a runner-up on ITV’s The X Factor in 2009 behind Joe McElderry.