Lady Gaga in first collaboration with Tim Burton on The Dead Dance video

Singer Lady Gaga has collaborated with director Tim Burton for the first time on the music video for her single The Dead Dance.

The video is in Burton’s typical gothic style and features Lady Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, performing on Mexico’s Isla de las Munecas, the island of the dolls, and is shot in black and white with the occasional burst of colour.

Gaga said: “The inspiration for The Dead Dance was a break-up, and it was all about the way that we sometimes feel when it’s over, how a relationship ending can kill our ability to feel hopeful about love.

“It’s got this really cool, funky beat underneath it, and that is when the song becomes not just about the relationship, it becomes about having fun with your friends when you’ve been through something tough and amazing.

“I can’t wait for people to listen to it.”

The video was produced by the 39-year-old Poker Face singer and her fiance Michael Polansky alongside Burton, 67, and Natalie Testa.

It comes after the track featured in season two of Netflix’s Addams Family spin-off Wednesday, also directed in part by Burton, which saw Gaga make a cameo appearance as Rosaline Rotwood.

The release comes ahead of the singer’s return to the MTV VMAs on September 9, where she will perform live from Madison Square Garden, and her UK tour. Her run begins at The O2 in London on September 29 and ends at Manchester’s Co-Op Live on October 8.

Gaga performed a free show at Rio De Janeiro’s Copacabana Beach in May which drew an estimated 2.5 million fans, setting a new record for the highest attended concert by a female artist in history. Brazilian police claimed to have foiled a bomb plot at the event.

Burton is best known for films such as Beetlejuice, Edward Scissorhands and The Nightmare Before Christmas, and an exhibition of artifacts from his career was shown at London’s Design Museum until May.