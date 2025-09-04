Jess Glynne’s Hold My Hand named TikTok song of the summer after Jet2 trend

Jess Glynne’s Hold My Hand has been named TikTok’s song of the summer for 2025, thanks to its use in a Jet2holidays advert that became a social media trend.

The song, released in 2015, was used on TV adverts for the airline’s package holiday arm and featured an enthusiastic voiceover, which played over TikTok clips of holiday mishaps and happy events.

It received 50 billion views and was used in more than four and a half million videos.

PinkPantheress also featured in the top 10 with Illegal (Ian West/PA)

Glynne said: “I’m honestly buzzing that Hold My Hand has been named TikTok’s song of the summer.

“This track is so close to my heart, and seeing it take on a whole new life with you all on TikTok has been surreal.

“Music has always been about connection for me, and knowing this song has soundtracked so many happy moments around the world, that’s the most special feeling ever. It’s the song that keeps on giving.”

The UK top 10 songs of the summer included PinkPantheress’s Illegal, which soundtracked a handshake trend on the platform, at number seven, while Jeezy’s Soul Survivor featuring Akon came second, and Radiohead’s 1997 track Let Down came third, after being used in reflective videos.

Also in the top 10 were the Black Eyed Peas’ Rock That Body at four, Beyonce and Dolly Parton’s Tyrant at five, Kesha’s Your Love Is My Drug at six, and MOLIY, Shenseea, Skillibeng and Silent Addy’s Shake It To The Max (Fly) (Remix) at eight.

Sabrina Carpenter’s Manchild came in at nine, and MK’s Dior featuring Chrystal at 10, which was used for fashion videos, completed the list.

Jin Jin, the co-writer of Hold My Hand, who has also worked with Raye, David Guetta and Burna Boy, has been named songwriter of the year by TikTok due to the track’s popularity.

The writer, whose real name is Janee Bennett, said: “I’m absolutely thrilled that Hold My Hand is the number one song of the summer on TikTok.

“It’s amazing to see the song take on a life of its own and it being known by millions all over the world.”