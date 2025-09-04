Five new families and friends join Channel 4’s Gogglebox for brand new series

Five new families and friends from across the country will join Channel 4’s Gogglebox line-up for its brand new series.

The hit Channel 4 reality series documents different households as they commentate on a range of TV shows from their homes.

The new series, which begins on Friday September 5, will see some brand new faces join the hit program for its 26th season.

The Gordon Family on Channel 4’s Gogglebox (Channel 4/PA)

Audiences can expect to see friends Jake (27) and Calum (31) from Glasgow, the Gordon family – made up of Andre (49), Sarah (47) and their daughter Chee (25) – from Surrey, and married couple Andrew (62) and Alfie (32) from The Cotswolds.

Mother and daughter-in-law Sara (87) and Lara (58) from Yorkshire will also be in the new series along with sisters Rosie (68) and Susie (70) from Edinburgh.

Mike Cotton, creative director at Studio Lambert said: “It’s a delight to welcome some new households to the Gogglebox family.

“Along with our much loved returning cast, we can’t wait to join them in their living rooms and hear their candid thoughts on this week’s most talked about TV.”

The newcomers will be joining the regular Goggleboxers, which include Jenny and Lee, The Siddiquis, The Malones and Giles and Mary.

Jake and Callum on Channel 4’s Gogglebox (Channel 4/PA)

Ellie and Izzi will also return to the program along with David and Shirley, the Plummers, Amira and Amani and the Worthingtons.

Pete and Sophie, Abbie and Georgia and Sue and Steve will also feature in the new series as well as Simon and Jane, Ronnie and Annie, Danielle and Daniella, Teresa and Anita and Michael, Sally, Jake and Harry.

The series is produced by Studio Lambert, the production team behind The Inheritance and The Traitors.

The new series of Gogglebox will return to Channel 4 on Friday September 5 at 9pm.