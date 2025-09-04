Domhnall Gleeson: Don’t expect comeback of The Office in new spin-off series

Irish actor Domhnall Gleeson has said not to expect a comeback of The Office in the new spin-off series: “We’re not bringing it back”.

Gleeson, 42, best known for About Time, Ex Machina, and Star Wars, now stars in the new Sky Max mockumentary series The Paper – a spin-off from the American sitcom The Office.

The series follows the everyday lives of staff working for the Toledo Truth Teller, a struggling midwestern newspaper as the optimistic yet under-qualified new editor-in chief, Ned Sampson, played by Gleeson, arrives in an attempt to bring the paper back to life.

Domhnall Gleeson attending the premiere of Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Speaking about the new series and whether it pays tribute to the original sitcom, Gleeson told the PA news agency: “The Office is always going to exist. We don’t need to honour The Office because The Office is amazing and is there for anybody who needs it, and a lot of people need it.

“It’s amazing, but we’re doing something new and so it’s sort of a separate sort of a thing.

“I guess the important thing is that we’re not bringing it back. I think if people are expecting us to bring it back, then they will be disappointed because we’re not making The Office again. But that’s okay, because it’s already been made.

“We’re just doing something separate and new and I hope it means something to people.

“I think you realise pretty quickly that it’s a different vibe in this show and a very different ensemble. I think the ensemble is super strong so I’m hoping people go for the ensemble. That’ll really help if they do because I’m very fond of the team that we have, and I think they all did an amazing job.”

Domhnall Gleeson (Ian West/PA)

Gleeson stars alongside White Lotus’ Sabrina Impacciatore and The Office actor Oscar Nunez, who reprises his role as accountant Oscar Martinez.

The Paper was co-written and created by Greg Daniels, who adapted the UK version of The Office for American audiences, and Michael Koman, best known for Nathan For You – with Stephen Merchant and Ricky Gervais, who created the original Office series, serving as executive producers.

Focusing in on some of the daily challenges a local paper might face, Gleeson said it remains “hopeful” and aims to say something “positive” about journalism.

He said: “I think in a smaller town it can be easier for people to get away with things. And if nobody’s keeping an eye, people understand that people are keeping an eye on the big picture, but the small picture matters a lot as well.

“And I think having somewhere to go where you can believe what you read about the actions of the people in charge where you live, that matters in every way.

“We’re in a comedy show that’s very silly but I like that Greg (Daniels) and Michael (Komen), the creators of the show, care about that. I think that’s super cool.”

Describing what drew him to the series, Gleeson added: “It was hopeful about journalism and trying to say something positive about journalism without getting caught up in a holier than thou sort of, this is why this matters.

“I thought they just handled it really delicately with a sort of a light hand and kept it funny.”

The Paper premieres on Sky Max and the streaming service NOW on September 5.