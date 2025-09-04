Bluey movie gets August 2027 release date

The feature-length film of juggernaut animated series Bluey will be released in cinemas on August 6 2027, it has been announced.

The beloved Australian show about a family of heeler dogs has been a worldwide phenomenon.

The movie will be written and directed by Bluey creator Joe Brumm and produced by Ludo Studio, which makes the show, in collaboration with BBC Studios.

The show follows an exhaustible and imaginative blue heeler called Bluey, her little sister Bingo, and their mother Chilli and father Bandit.

The film will feature voice talent from the series, including Melanie Zanetti as Chilli and David McCormack as Bandit.

While most episodes are about seven minutes long, creator Brumm experimented with a longer episode to end the third series in 2024.

He previously said: “I really enjoyed the experience of working with a longer format on The Sign in series three, so going even further with a feature film feels like a natural extension of that.

“I’ve always thought Bluey deserved a theatrical movie. I want this to be an experiential event for the whole family to enjoy together.”

Available in more than 140 countries, Bluey is the number one show for children on CBeebies and Disney+ in the UK.

It was the most-watched series globally on Disney+ in 2024, according to the Walt Disney Company.

The show has also garnered numerous awards, including a 2024 Peabody Award and back-to-back Television Critics Association Awards in 2023 and 2024.

Disney will release the Bluey movie in cinemas worldwide, followed by streaming on Disney+.