Alex Warren’s hit song Ordinary named the UK’s Official Song of the Summer 2025

Singer-songwriter Alex Warren has topped the charts again with his hit song Ordinary being named the UK’s Official Song of the Summer 2025, according to the Official Charts Company.

The Californian’s breakout hit spent 13 non-consecutive weeks at the top of the singles chart this summer, the longest-running record of the decade.

Warren, 24, began to make music independently in 2021 before being signed to Atlantic Records where he released Ordinary in February, following the launch of his debut studio album, You’ll Be Alright, Kid (Chapter 1).

Alex Warren has topped the charts (Official Charts Company/PA)

The track has secured the singer the title of the US solo artist with the longest-reigning number one single in UK chart history, breaking the 70-year record held by Slim Whitman for Rose Marie in 1955.

Warren also helped to create collaborative TikTok group the Hype House, a Los Angeles-based collective of young social media personalities.

His hit song is followed by American singer Ravyn Lenae’s breakout single, Love Me Not, which claimed the number two spot while Manchild by pop star Sabrina Carpenter sits at number three.

This comes after the Espresso singer released her latest studio album, Man’s Best Friend, last week.

Sabrina Carpenter released an album last week (Matt Crossick/PA)

Chappell Roan follows Carpenter in the charts with Pink Pony Club securing fourth place while number five is DJ and producer MK’s Dior featuring Chrystal.

Other artists to appear in the Song of the Summer UK top 10 chart include Sombr, also known as Shane Michael Boose, who claimed two spots in the chart, days after releasing his debut studio album I Barely Know Her, with the songs Undressed in sixth and Back To Friends in eighth.

Scottish DJ Calvin Harris and Clementine Douglas also made the chart with Blessings in seventh spot, with Sky Newman’s Family Matters in ninth and Messy by Lola Young in tenth spot.