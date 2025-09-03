Sandi Toksvig says Duchess of Sussex’s TV show ‘a great tribute to beige’

Broadcaster and comedian Sandi Toksvig has described the Duchess of Sussex’s TV show as “a great tribute to beige”.

Appearing on ITV’s Good Morning Britain to promote her book and UK tour, Toksvig was asked about the Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.

Toksvig said: “Oh gosh, I’ve never watched it. Is it good? It looks like a great tribute to beige, which I think is nice.”

GMB host Susanna Reid said that she finds it “extraordinary” that Meghan always “wears white and cream in the kitchen”, and never wears an apron to cook.

“I bet she has no help with that whatsoever,” Toksvig said.

Fellow GMB presenter Ed Balls added: “She sprinkles flowers on everything.”

Describing her new live show, Toksvig said: “I am passionate about live theatre, I am passionate about doing things that are not driven by AI.

“Did you know that you are 30 times more likely to laugh when you’re in the company of others?

“I guarantee if you’re feeling a bit miserable, you’ll have at least one laugh. And I’m going to try and sprinkle some flowers as well.”

Toksvig, who presented The Great British Bake Off from 2017 to 2020, is touring the UK with her show Friends Of Dorothy this autumn, where she talks about her life, her novel of the same name, and answers questions from the audience.