Radiohead set for four London dates in first tour in seven years

Radiohead have announced their first tour in seven years, which will include four dates in London.

The band, which is fronted by Thom Yorke, will play 20 shows in five European cities, and will perform at London’s O2 on November 21, 22, 24 and 25.

Drummer Philip Selway said: “Last year, we got together to rehearse, just for the hell of it.

“After a seven-year pause, it felt really good to play the songs again and reconnect with a musical identity that has become lodged deep inside all five of us.

“It also made us want to play some shows together, so we hope you can make it to one of the upcoming dates.

The band has been on ‘pause’ for seven years (David Jensen/PA)

“For now, it will just be these ones, but who knows where this will all lead?”

The band will play at the Movistar Arena in Madrid, Spain, on November 4, 5, 7, and 8, and the Unipol Arena in Bologna, Italy, on November 14, 15, 17, and 18, before their dates in London.

They will then perform at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark, on December 1, 2, 4, and 5, and the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany, on December 8, 9, 11, and 12.

Organisers said that to help ensure only fans are able to buy tickets, and to minimise them being accessed by touts and bots, they will only be available by registering at radiohead.com.

The band are set to release a live album (Yui Mok/PA)

Registration opens at 10am on Friday and closes at 10am on Sunday.

The ticket sale itself begins on September 12.

Last month, Radiohead digitally released the live album, Hail To The Thief – Live Recordings 2003-2009.

The tracks were originally gathered as research for Yorke’s arrangements for the stage production, Hamlet Hail To The Thief. The live record will be physically released on October 31.