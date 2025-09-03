Michelle Dockery reveals she is pregnant with first child at Downton premiere

Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery has revealed she is pregnant with her first child as she showed off her baby bump at the premiere for the historical drama’s final film.

The 43-year-old, who plays Lady Mary Crawley in the franchise, wore a light blue gown at the event in Leicester Square on Wednesday night and was pictured with her film producer husband Jasper Waller-Bridge, brother of writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Dockery and Waller-Bridge, who reportedly met through friends and have been together since 2019, got married in 2023.

In Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, Dockery reprises the role of Lady Mary whose family journeyed to the south of France to uncover the mystery of the Dowager Countess’s newly inherited villa in the second film.

It also sees the return of other cast members, including Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Laura Carmichael and Jim Carter.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale is in cinemas on September 12 (Ian West/PA)

Douglas Reith, who plays the Baron Merton, told the PA news agency that the films honour the legacy of the series.

“I think this one particularly, just going full circle and bringing it to a wonderful close, is right,” he said.

Asked if it is truly the end of Downton Abbey, Reith said: “I have not the foggiest clue, but I would think it probably is because we’ve gone down to the 1930s now.

“I think the old ones like me, I mean, we’d all be dead. Probably should be now already.”

Producer Liz Trubridge added: “I’ve learned never to say never, but I do think this is the final one in this incarnation.”

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale is released in cinemas on September 12.