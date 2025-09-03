Melvyn Bragg steps down from hosting BBC series In Our Time

Veteran presenter Melvyn Bragg has decided to step down from hosting the BBC Radio 4 series In Our Time after hosting more than 1,000 episodes.

Lord Bragg has presented the programme since it first launched in 1998, taking listeners through conversations with expert guests to explore characters, events and discoveries that shaped the world.

After more than two decades on the programme, Lord Bragg will leave the show, but will continue to work for BBC Radio 4.

Lord Bragg has been on TV and radio for decades (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

He said: “For a programme with a wholly misleading title which started from scratch with a six-month contract, it’s been quite a ride!

“I have worked with many extremely talented and helpful people inside the BBC as well as some of the greatest academics around the world.

“It’s been a great privilege and pleasure. I much look forward to continuing to work for the BBC on Radio 4. Thank you for listening.”

Lord Bragg first joined the BBC in 1961 as a general trainee and has gone on to work for the World Service and Radio 4’s Start the Week, as well as a range of arts and culture programmes.

Tim Davie, BBC Director General, said: “Melvyn’s passion for the arts, his intellectual curiosity, and his unwavering commitment to public service broadcasting over the last 60-plus years have enriched the lives of millions.

Lord Bragg has presented the show since 1998 (Aaron Chown/PA)

“Through In Our Time on Radio 4 he has brought depth, insight, and humanity to our airwaves every single week for more than a quarter of a century.

“He leaves behind not just an extraordinary body of work, but a gold standard of broadcasting and interviewing excellence that will inspire generations to come.”

Later this year Radio 4 will air some of Lord Bragg’s most memorable episodes to celebrate over two decades on the programme.

Mohit Bakaya, director of speech and controller of BBC Radio 4 said: “Melvyn has been part of the heartbeat of Radio 4 for over three decades.

“His fierce intellect, coupled with a wonderful curiosity and extraordinary passion for knowledge marks him out as one of the broadcasting greats.

“Though we will miss him on In Our Time, he leaves behind a unique legacy: the treasure trove of over 1,000 archive episodes, which are a wonderful resource for all those with a love of learning. I look forward to working with him on new projects for Radio 4.”

In Our Time will return to BBC Radio 4 with a new presenter due to be announced soon.