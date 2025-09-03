Incredible to have a Madame Tussauds’ waxwork, says Bella Ramsey

Actor Bella Ramsey has said it is “incredible” to have their likeness made into a waxwork at Madame Tussauds in London.

Ramsey, who starred in Game Of Thrones as a teenager, has more recently been seen on screens in post-apocalyptic drama series The Last Of Us.

The waxwork was based on their appearance at The Last Of Us season two premiere in Los Angeles in April, when they wore a green suit, black boots and chunky rings.

Nottingham-born Ramsey has been collaborating with artists at Madame Tussauds for 10 months and has been heavily involved in the creation process to ensure all details are an exact likeness.

The waxwork was based on their appearance at The Last Of Us season two premiere in Los Angeles in April (Madame Tussauds/PA)

Ramsey said: “It’s so cool to have 21-year-old Bella frozen in time. It’s been such a formative year for me, as 21 is for most people, and so to have it represented in the form of a Madame Tussauds’ figure is a unique honour.

“I want to say thank you to the studio artists for their care, craftsmanship and passion.

“It’s been incredible to be the subject of their work and witness their tenacious attention to the tiniest of detail throughout this process.

“I’m excited for everyone to see the fruits of their labour, and meet me at my stillest.”

Ramsey’s figure will appear in the attraction’s Awards Party zone (Madame Tussauds London/PA)

Steve Blackburn, general manager at Madame Tussauds London, said Ramsey’s “acting career has taken the world by storm”.

“They have been a dream to work with throughout the entire creative process and our artists have once again worked their magic and created a true likeness to the talented trailblazing star,” he added.

Ramsey’s figure will appear in the attraction’s Awards Party zone, joining the star-studded line up of figures such as Timothee Chalamet, Harry Styles, Zendaya and Lady Gaga.