Olivia Attwood: I don’t have a perfect relationship with Bradley Dack

Olivia Attwood has said she does not have a “perfect relationship” with her footballer husband Bradley Dack.

The former Love Island star married the Gillingham midfielder in 2023 and their relationship has been the subject of a string of headlines over the years.

Ahead of the release of the second series of her series Olivia Attwood’s Bad Boyfriends, in which she whips badly behaved men into shape, Attwood told the PA news agency: “Perfect doesn’t exist, and everyone’s idea of a perfect relationship is different.

“I implore the viewers to remember that as well when they watch that.

“Some things that are non-negotiable in one relationship is an OK thing in another relationship, and you can’t write the rules for another couple.

“Brad and I, although we tongue-in-cheek say in the show we are a perfect couple, we’re not perfect people. We don’t have a perfect relationship, but it’s as good as for me.

“And I think that’s the key in life really, to find someone to be your life partner, where it works, you make each other’s lives better, not worse.

“And I think that that is the overarching kind of theme through the show, that what works for one person is not for the other.”

The first series saw eight unsuspecting men flown to a Greek island under the premise of filming a series about manhood and bromance who were surprised when it was revealed that Attwood was there to teach them how to be better partners, at the behest of their girlfriends.

Bradley Dack and Olivia Attwood (Ian West/PA)

Across 11 episodes, the contestants competed in a series of challenges designed to rectify their ways, and battled it out to become the most improved boyfriend.

Attwood said: “I think this series is braver. I think the stories run a little bit deeper. I think with the second series, you always have the chance to push the show in the direction that you know it can go.

“With women, when you get into your 30s and you’re looking at the next stage of your life… is your partner on the same timeline as you?

“I think timelines and relationships can be make or break, and I think it’s something that you don’t see so much in reality TV, because often people are younger and they’re not at that stage yet. So it was very brave for them to share that story with us.”

Olivia Attwood’s Bad Boyfriends returns to ITV2 soon.